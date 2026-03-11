AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Contract Details, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed QB Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes a $22.5 million signing bonus, a $1.25 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $21.5 million fully guaranteed salary in 2027, a $2 million roster bonus in March 2028, and a $20.5 million salary in 2028, totaling $45 million over the first two years as Miami’s new QB1 with a decision to be made in 2028. (Pelissero)

Jets

Geno Smith was drafted by the Jets and is now returning at the end of his career after stints with the Seahawks and Raiders.

“Complete full circle moment back to where it all began,” Smith told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community.”

Trade details: The Raiders will pay $16.2 million, the Jets will take on $3.3 million, and Smith will get $19.5 million, more than his $18.5 million guarantee. (Breer)

The Jets signed S Dane Belton to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, including $3.5 million guaranteed with a $2.5 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.49 million, including $1 million fully guaranteed, and he will earn $30,000 per-game active roster bonuses. He is also eligible for up to $2 million in playtime, playoffs, interceptions, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Wilson)

Patriots

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots’ one-year deal with LB Jesse Luketa is for $1.145 million.

The Patriots are not tendering ERFA DT Isaiah Iton, according to his agent, Jesse Foreman of Delta Sports Group. (Kyed)