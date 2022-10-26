AFC Notes: Greedy Williams, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Browns have received multiple trade calls regarding CB Greedy Williams but nothing is regarded as imminent there.

Regarding RB Kareem Hunt, while one report from ESPN indicated the Browns would take a fourth-round pick, a league source told Pro Football Talk Cleveland wants a Christian McCaffrey-style haul for him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions the Rams, Eagles, Seahawks and Falcons as potential landing spots for Hunt.

Ravens

Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul is excited to showcase his skills against his former team, the Buccaneers, when the two face off this week.

“I understand the business side of football, and it is what it is, but I have no hard feelings, no bad blood against Tampa,” Pierre-Paul said, via Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com. “I was there for four years and did my job there, and now I’m here. I’m just going to go out and show them what they don’t have.”

“I’m going to be showcasing my talent as a Raven, and I’m going to show them why they chose me to be here, and get the job done,” Pierre-Paul added. “I’m a great pass rusher, great run stopper. Somebody still believes in me — so at the end of the day, I’ve got to showcase my talent. I [came] here and didn’t have a training camp or anything. It was like a preseason to me. But I’m ready to go. I’m fired up and ready to go now. My body is feeling good, and this is how it’s going to be for the rest of this year.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he’s not worried about QB Kenny Pickett playing aggressively but he must take care of the ball after throwing three interceptions in Week 7.

“I’m not overly communicating those situations. He’s playing and playing to win,” Tomlin said, via the Steelers’ official site. “There’s some things to be learned, but they’re not producing unusual conversations between he and I regarding that. We’ve got to take care of the ball every week. That’s our mindset. In terms of our agenda, our preparedness, our focus, how we develop our plan and his role in it, ball security is a significant component week in and week out.”

Tomlin praised Pickett for leading them to a potential game-winning touchdown against the Dolphins before tossing an interception in the end zone.

“He is a fish in water. It’s a natural act for him. He is a competitor. He’s got a thirst for it,” Tomlin said. “It’s been fun being in those circumstances. Obviously, we’d like the outcomes to be different. But communicating with him professionally, watching him operate, watching his demeanor, his approach to those circumstances is exciting and refreshing.”

The Steelers hosted C Lamont Gaillard for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)