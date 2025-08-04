AFC Notes: Harold Fannin, Noah Fant, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Per Field Yates, the terms for TE Noah Fant’s one-year deal with the Bengals include a base value of $2.75 million and a maximum value of $4.25 million.

Browns

Browns rookie TE Harold Fannin admitted that he is not living up to his expectations, given the type of performances he had during his college career.

“I’ve got high expectations, especially from my last season,” Fannin told Scott Petrak of Brownszone.com. “So me, personally, I expect to do a lot. You know, that’s kind of what I have planned, kind of set for myself.”

“It’s not really different,” Fannin added on learning a new playbook. “It’s just that people have different lingo, how they say stuff, how they want stuff. Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for us to get better. It feels good to finally get some contact back, especially for me. It’s been a long process, the combine, then minicamp.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t concerned about the former Canton McKinley star and thinks he is in a good position as training camp is underway.

“He’s right where I need him to be, right where he should be, and we’ll continue to grow with him,” Stefanski said of Fannin before a practice. “He’ll earn a role. We’re not giving those things out just yet. I think you learn about everybody when the pads go on and it’s more physical. Like we’ve talked a lot in the offseason, you have to take everything in the offseason with a huge grain of salt because there’s no contact, and then, once you finally get out here and you can have contact, I think you make better evaluations of your players. (With) Harold, you had a lot of college tape to go off of, so you know what the player is and then you want to see how that translates to the field.”

Browns QB Kenny Pickett says he’s still determined to win the starting job and is trying to return as soon as he can from his hamstring injury. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that K Tyler Loop is doing a good job and is considered the frontrunner to be the team’s long-term replacement at the position.

“He’s kicking well enough to win the job,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. on Saturday, via a transcript from the team. “He had another really good day this morning. They went over to the stadium, and he made them all, so that’s all good. But as we know, it’s going to be the games that’s going to mean the most.”

“It was great,” Harbaugh added on his performance. “[Loop] did a nice job. He passed that test with flying colors. I’d say A++, and onto the next one. So happy for him; just for him to get through that, and now he knows ‘Hey, you know can do it, and you know how to do it, just like that.’ And that’s the kind of guy he is, I’m not surprised, but certainly very happy.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin noted that RT Troy Fautanu isn’t experienced enough to move to the left side. Meanwhile, third-string TE Darnell Washington believes he has the size and blocking ability to play offensive line for the team.

“I feel like I can, but right now, I’m a tight end,” Washington said after training camp practice, via SteelersWire.com. “So, I’m gonna focus on that. Later on down the road or any time in the road, if they ask for me to do that, I’m gonna still do my best ability. I’m gonna do it.”