AFC Notes: Harrison Butker, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos worked out four players including TE Thomas Greaney, RB Jason Huntley, TE Johnny Lumpkin, and RB Aaron Shampklin, via Aaron Wilson.

Chargers

Chargers WR Alex Erickson drew praise from QB Easton Stick after he led the team in receiving with seven catches for 98 yards, attempting to step up in the place of injured receivers in the loss against the Broncos.

“Alex is a really good player and I’m really grateful we have him,” Stick said, via ChargersWire.com. “A veteran in that room I think is really good right now. Obviously, with our injuries, he’s kind of like that stabilizing, calming force, he can fix many things and he’s seen a lot of football.”

Chiefs

Chiefs K Harrison Butker recalled converting six field goals in Kansas City’s 25-17 win over the Bengals in Week 17 and explained that he needs to stay ready for opportunities.

“Going into any game, I say, you know there is going to be ten possessions, and there is going to be an extra point of field goal in every possession,” Butker said, via ChiefsWire. “I get my mind ready for a lot of kicks, whether you get that many kicks or not. You have to stay ready and locked in. It has been easy for me in the past to make field goals and then relax. I think I have had a good game, and I probably won’t get any more. I thought I did a good job this game staying locked in and focused for any opportunity that came.”

Butker was glad to convert all of his kicks against Cincinnati after missing attempts the previous two weeks.

“It felt great,” Butker said. “You know you make 13 in a row and are feeling on top of the world. You feel like you are in a great rhythm. You miss a makeable, easy kick in New England and another makeable kick. I am sure you could see in my emotions last week against Las Vegas. Those are just gimme kicks that, unfortunately, you miss. I just pray for God’s will to be done on every kick. So sometimes, on kicks, you say, ‘Alright, God, you wanted me to miss for some reason.’”