AFC Notes: Hollywood Brown, Najee Harris, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix described what motivated him to improve his game this offseason.

“I decided that it was too early for a season to end,” Nix said, via ESPN. “So, I trained, I worked, like we were still playing, right up until the Super Bowl. … Hopefully we have a lot of years when I’m training and practicing and playing up until the Super Bowl because we’re going.I want to know what it feels like to play all the way until the end … and I’ll do it every year so I’m ready when we do go.”

Nix said the transition from college to the NFL has been a focus on taking better care of his body to adjust to a full season.

“In college you’re in there with 50 other guys, in the NFL it’s me on my own, I can dictate,” Nix said. “Rest is a component, I think and it’s important. … Make sure you give your shoulder a long rest from throwing but keep it strong. And make sure … I’m following a schedule and I’m being critical and detailed on it.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh expects RB Najee Harris (eye) to play in Friday’s season-opener against the Chiefs, and they’ll monitor Harris’ workload during the game, per Omar Ruiz.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown is a full participant in practice and said that he feels good entering the 2025 season.

“It’s exciting — definitely excited to take the field with [Xavier Worthy], with all the guys,” Brown said, via PFT. “Just ready to showcase what we can do.”

The Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out WR Jalen Royals from Friday’s Week 1 game against the Chargers.