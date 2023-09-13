AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap notes the Bengals create about $7.4 million in cap space for this season by releasing OT La’el Collins, while they also clear $7 million in cap for 2024.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson failed to connect on some passes in the rain on Sunday but ultimately ran the ball in for a touchdown. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Watson’s running is in the game plan and added that Watson will likely be able to connect on more passes in Week 2 against the Steelers.

“I think if you look at [Sunday], Deshaun made a play on the first third down, scrambled, and made a first down,” Stefanski said during his video conference. “He had made plays on designed runs. He made plays just by carrying out his fakes. You’re going to watch on some of those runs where [with] him carrying out his fakes, a lot of the defense is aware of his ability with the ball in his hand. So, that’s a huge part of what we do. Whether it’s by design, whether it’s off schedule, whether it’s a third-down scramble, whether it’s a first-and-10, quarterback-designed run, all of that is part of who we are. I think the game and the different game plans and those types of things will determine how often that occurs.”

“[Y]ou felt it in that game, and there were opportunities that just we couldn’t connect on a few of them,” Stefanski added. “But the bottom line is, we got to always look for those big plays down the field if they’re there. If they’re not there, we have other options. But part of this game and part of every game is going to be trying to find explosives in the past game.”

The Browns worked out three offensive tackles on Tuesday including OT Geron Christian , Ty Nsekhe, and Cedric Ogbuehi , via Aaron Wilson.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says it would be unwise to dismiss the chances of Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returning to the team next year and adds Baltimore will likely be first in line to offer Dobbins a one-year, incentive-heavy contract as he tries to come back from a torn Achilles.

