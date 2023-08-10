AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Jadeveon Clowney, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes it’s been slow going early in training camp for Bengals first-round DE Myles Murphy , who’s running with the second team and hasn’t yet stood out in any appreciable way. Asked about Murphy, HC Zac Taylor said: “We are not going to overreact to good or bad in the first padded practices. Just continue to improve on his technique and things that [DL coach] Marion [Hobby] is working on with him.”

, who’s running with the second team and hasn’t yet stood out in any appreciable way. Asked about Murphy, HC said: “We are not going to overreact to good or bad in the first padded practices. Just continue to improve on his technique and things that [DL coach] Marion [Hobby] is working on with him.” Dehner adds a few late-rounders have been standing out for Cincinnati, including sixth-round WR Andrei Iosivas who looks further ahead in his development than the team may have expected.

who looks further ahead in his development than the team may have expected. Seventh-round CB DJ Ivey and UDFA OL Jaxson Kirkland are also making strong bids for roster spots, per Dehner.

and UDFA OL are also making strong bids for roster spots, per Dehner. Bengals LB Logan Wilson ‘s new four-year, $36 million extension includes a $10 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.5 million, $5.368 million, $6 million and $6.665 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘s new four-year, $36 million extension includes a $10 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.5 million, $5.368 million, $6 million and $6.665 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) There’s what appears to be a $4 million option bonus in 2024, along with annual $100,000 workout bonuses and up to $450,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, per Scott Petrak. He didn’t commit one way or another to his availability for Week 1.

said RB (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, per Scott Petrak. He didn’t commit one way or another to his availability for Week 1. Aaron Wilson reports the Browns are hosting RB Jordan Wilkins for a workout.

Ravens

Regarding Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins missing a huge chunk of training camp as he remains on the PUP list, potentially more due to his desire for a new contract than any specific injury, RB Melvin Gordon responded that he went through a similar situation earlier in his career and is confident Dobbins will come back ready to help the team win.

“How he feels toward what he has to do is on him,” Gordon said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Everybody’s situation is different. I dealt with the same thing. I had a lot going on. I can’t say what he’s thinking or how he’s going about it, but I do know what type of player he is. I’ve watched film on him. He’s a great player, so when he comes out, he’s not going to do (anything) but help the team and better us. When he’s out here, it’s going to be open arms. We’re going to be ready for him to make plays and do what he (does). He’s a playmaker.”

When asked about the deflated market for running backs, Gordon said they have no other choice but to perform well in order to earn contracts.

“We just have to go out and play,” Gordon said. “At the end of the day, I think the talking and this and that is not going to get anything done. We just have to shine in the brightest moments. When we get to the playoffs, the backs that are on that team have to take initiative and be like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take over.’ I think that’s when things will start changing. At this point, it’s tough. The league is changing, and it sucks to say. It’s a passing league, but you still need a great run game. Let’s not get away from that. I think for us to really get change, because the CBA, I don’t think changes for another four of five years or something like that, so we’re kind of screwed, I feel like for the next couple of years.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t get the sense “at all” that negotiations are close between the Ravens and Dobbins but there is a chance he returns to practice despite no deal being imminent.

CBS Sport’s Josina Anderson reports Jadeveon Clowney stayed in the Baltimore area following his visit with the Ravens on Tuesday.

stayed in the Baltimore area following his visit with the Ravens on Tuesday. Regarding Dobbins’ absence from the team while he’s on the PUP list, HC John Harbaugh responded Dobbins must make a decision but he expects the running back to return soon: “The ball is in J.K.’s court. I do expect him back soon.” (Zrebiec)