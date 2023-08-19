AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Joey Porter Jr., Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns K Cade York missed the game-winning 42-yard field goal on Thursday night against the Eagles on his second attempt after Philadelphia committed an offside penalty on his initial 47-yard miss. York explained that he’s not discouraged after missing both kicks.

“Definitely disappointed for that to happen and wanted a shot to get back out there and do something from a long distance,” said York, via ProFootballTalk.

York reiterated his confidence is not waning after Thursday’s mishap.

“Confidence is never gonna be an issue for me,” York said. “I don’t think the preseason so far is a good indication of how I’ve been kicking so far.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski thinks the preseason is a good time to work out their issues and believes York will learn from those mistakes.

“I think it’s preseason, so everyone is working through the preseason,” Stefanski said. “And certainly, as you know Cade wants to make those so that we can finish as a team. So, we can go get that [win]. But he’s like any young player. He’s like any player on our roster. It’s preseason, so he’s got to continue to work through it. . . . You’re constantly trying to perfect your craft. Obviously making the first three is great, and then he knows he wants to make that last one. So, I think that’s something he’ll continue to work through.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken believes RB J.K. Dobbins is showing he’s hungry to get back on the field and is still rebuilding his strength: “What we’ve seen so far, to me, is a player that’s eager to get going. He’s being diligent in what he’s missed from a mental standpoint. He’s still building himself up to being able to go a full practice, but I see diligence,” per Jamison Hensley.

Steelers

Steelers second-round CB Joey Porter Jr. is aware that he has to earn the starting cornerback job in Week 1 and show what he is ready to bring at the NFL level. He was frustrated when HC Mike Tomlin held him out of the preseason matchup against the Buccaneers.

“I always come out here trying to be the best guy, be CB1, but that is up to coach if he feels like I am ready or not,” Porter said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I am going to keep going outside to let them know. I think I have grown a lot during camp. There were some bumps and bruises throughout the whole thing, but at the end of the day, I take the stuff away from that and use it. I can catch, for real. I have nice hands. I always knew that, but I stand on that this camp. Every pick boosts your confidence a little bit. Every day I try to go out there and snag one or two. It was kind of to shut up everybody on the outside who said I couldn’t catch. I had to show them that I can.”

“It was frustrating,” Porter said about not dressing against Tampa Bay. “I wanted to be out there with the guys I’ve been working with for a minute, but it is all for a reason. Me and coach talked, and it was a good decision. (Playing Saturday) is important for me. I am a young guy trying to get out there and see how it is in the NFL, the preseason. Hopefully, it goes that way. I don’t know yet, but we will see.