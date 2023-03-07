AFC Notes: Jaguars, Evan Engram, Texans, Derrick Henry, Titans

Jaguars
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Jaguars and TE Evan Engram weren’t all that close on a long-term deal before the team used the franchise tag on him. They have until July 17 to bridge the gap.
Texans
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes there’s a push inside the Texans’ building to sign 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in addition to using a pick on a quarterback in the first round. Houston has two first-round picks, one at No. 2 and one at No. 12.
- Jones notes Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and OC Bobby Slowik know Garoppolo well from their time in San Francisco and there would be no guesswork about how he’d fit in the offense.
- Jones adds it’s possible Garoppolo could have better options, though, including the Raiders or Jets where he’d possibly be much more entrenched as a starter.
- Veteran NFL columnist Michael Silver, who currently writes for BallySports.com, has heard the Texans are actually the likeliest landing spot for Garoppolo, with the Raiders and Panthers as other candidates.
Titans
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has heard from his sources the Titans aren’t looking to trade RB Derrick Henry this offseason despite reports they’re shopping him.
- Jones adds his understanding is GM Ran Carthon is going to take a “methodical” approach to free agency. He also notes he doesn’t think the team sees any tangible free agent upgrade available over incumbent QB Ryan Tannehill.
