AFC Notes: Jaguars, Ravens, Texans

Jaguars

Tom Pelissero reports that Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard's new deal is for two years at $4.5 million with up to $1 million in yearly incentives to bring the total to a possible $6.5 million.

The Jaguars Foyesade Oluokun‘s contract and converted $12.92 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added three void years in order to clear $10.336 million of space. ( restructured LB‘s contract and converted $12.92 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added three void years in order to clear $10.336 million of space. ( Spotrac

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes new OC Todd Monken will provide valuable insight and knowledge to the team.

“Different kinds of tempos, huddle, no-huddle, real fast, controlled tempo, call plays at the line, don’t call plays at the line,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “These are all things that you talk about and things that he brings to the table that he’s really very versatile with. That’s going to be very valuable for us.”

Harbaugh also credited Monken’s vast experience running offenses.

“Just talking ball, and (it was clear) how really great, how extensive his knowledge is, how broad his knowledge is, how adaptable he is, how versatile he is in terms of what he’s able to do with his X’s and O’s and his scheme stuff,” Harbaugh said. “So, the ability to move in different kinds of systems, different kinds of types of football, different personnel groups — run game, pass game, protection, RPOs, quarterback-driven stuff, downhill run game, play-action stuff tied to it — all the stuff that we’re kind of looking for.”

Texans

According to Dan Wiederer, the Texans may be willing to wait to find their quarterback of the future until 2024 now that they have a new head coach.