AFC Notes: Jaguars, Steelers, Texans

Jaguars
- Mark Berman reports that the Jaguars have requested and received permission to interview Texans DC Anthony Weaver.
- According to Berman, Weaver is scheduled to meet with new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Wednesday.
Steelers
- According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, Steelers DBs coach Teryl Austin has not been offered a new contract with the organization. However, Austin spoke with the Titans about their defensive coordinator position last week.
- Kinkhabwala adds that the rest of the Steelers’ other defensive assistants have not been offered contract renewals as well.
Texans
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Bills DC Leslie Frazier is considered to be a “serious candidate” for the Texans’ head coaching vacancy. Frazier interviewed virtually with Houston on Sunday.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes that with only two real openings remaining with the Texans and Eagles, league sources are increasingly pessimistic Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will land a head coaching job this cycle.
- La Canfora adds he’s been told that it’s doubtful the Texans’ requested interview with Bieniemy even takes place, as Houston asked to talk to him later in the process and he won’t be available until Kansas City is out of the postseason.
- Despite a lack of momentum regarding Bieniemy to land a head coaching job so far, Jeremy Fowler reports that he’s firmly in the mix in Houston. Fowler says that new Texans GM Nick Caserio has done “thorough homework” on Bieniemy and this is not an empty interview request by any stretch.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says that in addition to Bieniemy, Texans QB Deshaun Watson also recommended former 49ers DC and new Jets HC Robert Saleh as a potential candidate after talking to teammates and players around the league. Houston didn’t request an interview with Saleh, either.
- Here’s what a league source connected to the Texans’ head-coaching search told Adam Schefter about Houston’s job: “It’s gone from the least desirable head coaching job (opening) to the most undesirable head coaching job in the NFL. That’s a fact. That’s how that job is now looked at by everybody.”