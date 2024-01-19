AFC Notes: Jaguars, Steelers, Titans

Jaguars
- Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Jaguars at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- John Shipley reports Jaguars RT Anton Harrison underwent minor surgery following the season to repair a lingering shoulder injury.
Steelers
- In an article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about what’s next for Broncos QB Russell Wilson, league sources identified the Steelers as a potential fit in 2024, as there’s some question about whether Pittsburgh is sold on QB Kenny Pickett.
- Wilson is expected to be cut by the Broncos this offseason and be free to sign with any team for the minimum, as Denver still owes him $39 million.
- Wilson’s numbers were far better in 2023 than in 2022 and he has some believers in other teams who think he can still be productive. One AFC executive told Fowler: “He actually played well during their midseason winning streak. He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”
- However, another thought Wilson was more limited, even if still functional in the right environment: “Physically Russ is declining as his deep ball, mobility and overall accuracy are fading. I think his career arc is unique because he’s basically an older version of his younger self in Seattle. He needs a strong running game and defense once again to be a serviceable starter.”
Titans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says a couple of sources close to the situation have identified Lions DC Aaron Glenn as a candidate to monitor for the Titans’ vacancy.
- The Browns have received permission to interview Titans OLB coach Ryan Crow for their DL coach position. (Paul Kuharsky)
- Titans assistant HC and DL coach Terrell Williams has been named the 2024 Senior Bowl’s American Team head coach, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.
