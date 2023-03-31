AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan explained that the team losing players in free agency is a measure of success that the organization has had in drafting and acquiring talent.

“You know, I hated to see [Taylor] leave, but that’s really a measure of success that you can’t hang on to all your players,” Khan said, via Jags Wire. “Obviously, the skill, the trick is to replace them, hopefully, with better players. We’ve got the draft, primarily, to develop players for the future and a system that is sustainable.”

Texans

Texans’ owner Cal McNair said they were excited to re-sign LT Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million extension and expect him to become a leader in 2023.

“How about that left tackle?” McNair said, via Aaron Wilson. “He wanted to be here. He’s one of the best and we recognized that. He wanted to be here. He enjoys being a captain last year. I got to talk to him about that. It means a lot to him, and it means a lot to us. So, we’re excited he wants to take that leadership role and be a part of where we’re going.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans thinks Tunsil is one of the best offensive tackles throughout the league.

“We’re excited to extend Laremy,” Ryans said. “Laremy is one of the best tackles in the NFL. I feel like playing this game that we play, you have to win on the line of scrimmage. That’s the defensive line, that’s the offensive line. Anytime you can shore up a very important position, the left tackle position, and shore it up with a top quality player in Laremy, it’s beneficial to our entire team.”

Tunsil feels it’s important to remain consistent with his career.

“I check all the boxes. That’s my biggest thing just staying consistent whatever I’m doing. I’m a businessman, I’m a CEO of a business operation ‚be consistent with that. I’m a football player, be consistent with that. It sounds so crazy to say that, but I built this business team around me. You can tell how successful we are. We’re making history for the second time.”

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said the team will continue to address the wide receiver position this offseason.

“We are going to look to address it,” Carthon said, via the team’s website. “We are not trying to fill everything via free agency, but if that’s where the best option comes from, we’ll address it that way. We just have to be patient, and exercise patience and allow that to come to fruition.”

Carthon added that while the team will look to add to the position, he hopes to have some of the younger players on the team step up and develop as well, mentioning Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips who were first and fifth-round picks last year, as well as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who the team re-signed after declining to tender as a restricted free agent.

“I like that group,” Carthon said. “I think it’s a young, promising group. I am really excited to see what a healthy Kyle can do. I think he put some really impressive snaps together in the slot. I think Treylon’s best ball is ahead of him. And I am also excited to see what a healthy Nick can do. He played the majority of the year on that knee injury, and just a testament to his toughness, his grit, he finished it out. I am excited about this young group.” According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans met with Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence over dinner on Wednesday before his pro day.

over dinner on Wednesday before his pro day. Maryland WR Jacob Copeland met with the Titans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)