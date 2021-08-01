AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

It’s unclear why former first-round pick DT Taven Bryan failed his physical, but it is unfortunate due to the fact that he is at an important point in his career.

His inconsistency has also pushed him away from being a lock to make the 53-man roster in what is the final year of his rookie contract. Jaguars’ DL coach Tosh Lupoi is hoping that Bryan finds a sense of urgency.

“I hope Taven actually gets a sense of urgency from myself and us every day when he wakes up,” Lupoi said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “He was an individual here weeks before our starting date [in the spring]. Taven is a dangerous combination of speed and power. He has [an] elite skill set and talent, we just have to channel that and focus that where we need to help us most. If we do that, he can make a major impact. The guy’s got extreme explosive attributes to him from an athletic standpoint. What we need to do is get him focused, confident of where he needs to align, assign and execute. If we can put that together, he can be a great contributor this season. He’s got a versatile skill set, so I think he has the ability to play on the edge — he’s demonstrated that already — and certainly has the power to play inside as well. So, we’ll ask for some multiple assignments from him, but it’s our job to not overcomplicate that and make sure we’re not putting him in a whole bunch of roles and asking too much of him. As he proves what he can handle and do best to help us win, that’s where he’ll be placed.”

Texans

Texans RT Tytus Howard has been seeing some reps at guard in the early going at camp. (Aaron Reiss)

has been seeing some reps at guard in the early going at camp. (Aaron Reiss) Texans LB Christian Kirksey spoke about third-round QB Davis Mills with the media: “It’s good to show him how tough it is to play in the NFL. We have all the confidence in him. It’s training camp, everybody’s trying to get better. I think he’s going to be a great QB You can tell from his mechanics, how sharp he is.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

According to Jim Wyatt of the team website, Titans TE Briley Moore was carted off the field during practice with an injury.

was carted off the field during practice with an injury. Aaron Wilson reports the Titans brought in K Lirim Hajrullahu for a workout.