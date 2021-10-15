AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes his two most recent games have been the most productive of his career thus far.

“Obviously, the past two games have been my best as far as decisions go and completion percentage, accuracy, all those things. I think those are my two best games, so that says a lot,” Lawrence said via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like I’m getting better every week and just trusting that that’s going to put us in situations to win games down the road. Obviously, up to this point, it hasn’t, but we’re going to keep getting better eventually if I keep doing my job.”

Texans

Texans S Justin Reid said that the organization having “a lot of leaders” around the locker room is proving beneficial.

“Well, the benefit of having such a veteran team is there’s a lot of leaders,” said Reid, via Aaron Wilson. “It’s not just me, myself. It definitely makes it easier when there are multiple voices all saying the same thing, as far as staying positive, staying in your keys, not letting the record splinter relationships or divide the locker room. The guys who are still here from last year, there’s not many of us.”

Reid feels that the Texans have a much closer camaraderie at this point in the season than in 2020.

“The guys that are still here from last year, we know what that looks like when the locker room starts to fall apart. Right now at this point this year and where it was last year, it’s completely different stories. The locker room has definitely held together much more closely this year, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and have it show up on Sunday.”

Reid points out that a win over the Colts in Week 6 would make them 2-0 against divisional opponents.

“Absolutely, it would be enormous because we would be 2-0 in the division,” Reid said. “The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division. This is a divisional opponent, an opponent that we know well. They know us well as far as franchise-on-franchise, going to be an exciting game to go play in.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said recently signed ILB Avery Williamson will provide depth at the position. (Terry McCormick)

said recently signed ILB will provide depth at the position. (Terry McCormick) Titans WR Julio Jones (hamstring) said he’s ready to play after missing the last two weeks: “For me, I’m great, it’s just a mental thing. You can’t get distracted from things that happen within a game, but I feel great, did everything I needed to do and I’m ready to go.” (Turron Davenport)