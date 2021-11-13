AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ OC Darrell Bevell was critical of his offense, saying that the team must do a better job converting on third downs. This starts with QB Trevor Lawrence making throws and his receivers doing a better job of getting open.

“Third down is an issue for us,” Bevell said, Jaguars.com “It’s a major focus. We’ve got to continue to work on it. It all works together. No. 1, there has to be a protection to be able to push the ball downfield. You have to be on time with the ball. Guys have to get open and when guys get open, you have to make the throw. Both are critical factors. You have to be able to convert third downs to stay on the field. And to think you’re going to go 10, 12 plays against all these NFL defenses … it’s hard to hang your hat on that. We need to be able to find those explosive plays. It’s something we talk about all the time. It’s something we’re continuing to look for. We’re going to continue to work on both those areas.”

Texans

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said that the Dolphins were willing to trade three first-round and two second-round picks for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson but adds that “there was a requirement for him to settle with 22 women in the lawsuit”. (Barry Jackson)

Titans

Titans’ WR A.J. Brown made an Instagram post on mental health, which encouraged people to “take depression seriously” and “be there for someone because someone was there for me.”

“I’m kind of nervous, even to be saying this, but a year ago from today, I thought about taking my own life,” Brown said in the video. “I had no more hope for better days and everything was just going wrong for me. The reason I am sharing this message today with you is that I’m still here. I’m still going. I’m still smiling and I’ve got a lot of things to be grateful for. I just want to encourage everyone to protect their mental. Talk to someone. Get things off your chest. Do things that make you happy. It’s so important. I didn’t think depression was real until it happened to me. But now I know it’s really real.”

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com points out that the Titans will continue to have a committee of receivers competing for the No. 3 spot, as WR Josh Reynolds was limited in his production.

was limited in his production. Wyatt also mentions that he has concerns with TE Anthony Firkser, who has also been limited as a pass-catcher on offense.