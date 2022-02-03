AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

have not made a final decision on their head coach, but Brian Flores is still considered a finalist along with

Titans GM Jon Robinson said 2021 first-round CB Caleb Farley is coming along in his rehab.

“It’s just unfortunate what happened with Caleb,” Robinson said, via Titans.com. “He was excited to get back on the field, and had a couple of good weeks of practice, and then (he was injured). He knows what he has to do, and he’s working extremely hard with our training staff, rehabbing, and trying to get back out there. I am excited to see him get out there and help the football team.”

Robinson added of everyone from the 2021 draft class, fourth-round WR Dez Fitzpatrick grew the most. Fitzpatrick did not make the initial roster but returned on the practice squad and earned a promotion later in the season.