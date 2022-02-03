AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the Jaguars are working to get former Vikings GM Rick Spielman in their front office in some kind of senior executive role.
- Garafolo adds former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is still in the mix as head coach for Jacksonville and points out that if Spielman had been promoted to a senior role in Minnesota like he expected, Pederson would have been high on his list of potential candidates.
Texans
- According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is a “strong candidate” for the Texans HC vacancy after coming off strong in his interviews.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Texans have not made a final decision on their head coach, but Brian Flores is still considered a finalist along with Gannon and former NFL QB Josh McCown.
- Anderson is also reporting the team is thoroughly vetting the staffing plans for each finalist and is still interested in Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, who is the current favorite for the Vikings head coaching position.
Titans
Titans GM Jon Robinson said 2021 first-round CB Caleb Farley is coming along in his rehab.
“It’s just unfortunate what happened with Caleb,” Robinson said, via Titans.com. “He was excited to get back on the field, and had a couple of good weeks of practice, and then (he was injured). He knows what he has to do, and he’s working extremely hard with our training staff, rehabbing, and trying to get back out there. I am excited to see him get out there and help the football team.”
Robinson added of everyone from the 2021 draft class, fourth-round WR Dez Fitzpatrick grew the most. Fitzpatrick did not make the initial roster but returned on the practice squad and earned a promotion later in the season.
“I am proud of all of them, but I think Dez really grew as a player,” Robinson said. “I think he has developed his skillset, and he understands what the pro game takes now – he did not understand that in August. But he has grown, and I am just really proud of the steps he has taken.”
