AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne said he is recovering from his Lisfranc surgery in September and is between 80-85 percent recovered.

“My foot is doing much better,” Etienne said, via JaguarsWire. “Really just got back into the gym for the first time and I’m squatting for the first time this past week. So that’s been good and I’ve been running for a while now. I’m kind of getting to that 80 percent to 85 percent range. Definitely, just heading in the right direction, and as you know with this injury you have to take it day-by-day man. You can’t skip no days.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are hiring Dele Harding as a defensive assistant and Kenyon Jackson as an assistant defensive line coach.

as an assistant defensive line coach. Wilson also reports that the Texans are hiring Ted White, who will be an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel spoke about what role Tim Kelly would play on his offensive coaching staff.

“Tim Kelly will help the offense, very similar to how (senior defensive assistant) Jim Schwartz has on defense in his role. I really thought that was a positive thing for us, and I think that worked well for our defense. And I want to do the same thing on offense. Tim is a guy I know, and I have worked with and watched.” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “Those are all questions that everybody wants to know. Todd (Downing) is in charge of the offense the same way Shane is in charge of the defense. And it’s good to have guys who can help, and you can bounce ideas off of and communicate with and help us any way they can, and that is what Tim is going to do.”

According to Justin Melo, the Titans were among several teams that had an “in-depth meeting” with Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

at the 2022 Senior Bowl. Natalie Neysa Alund of the Tennessean reports that Titans OLB Bud Dupree turned himself in on Friday regarding his involvement in a physical altercation a few weeks ago. Dupree was reportedly fingerprinted and had a mug shot taken before he was released.