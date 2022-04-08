AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars haven’t received “any interest” from other teams in the No. 1 overall pick due to the lack of quarterbacks rated at the top of the class.

Texans

Regarding Brian Flores‘ allegations of racial discrimination against the Texans, the organization said they “vigorously defend” their searching process for a head coach.

“The search for our head coach was very thorough and inclusive. Due to his previous success as a coach in the NFL, Brian Flores was among the first candidates we held a formal interview with for the position and he remained a candidate until the very end. We have a lot of respect for Brian both personally and professionally; he has been a competitive coach in the league for a number of years and his resume speaks for itself. We enjoyed our multiple conversations with Brian regarding his vision for our organization, which included an in-person meeting with the McNair family and General Manager Nick Caserio. In the end, we made the decision to hire Lovie Smith as our head coach and we believe he is the best fit for our team moving forward. It was a very fluid process that allowed us to spend time with a number of quality candidates. We are proud of our decision and will vigorously defend our process,” per ProFootballTalk.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said that WR A.J. Brown is not on the trade block, and doesn’t plan on him being shopped as long as he’s the head coach.

“Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I’m the head coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”