AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that there is a “great atmosphere” around the organization after reaching the Divisional Round and thinks their season was a success regardless of Saturday’s results.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Pederson said, via the team’s official site. “We have to embrace it. No one expects us to do anything, so go play, have fun, enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens. We’ve put ourselves in this position to be one of the four remaining AFC teams and you have a lot to play for. Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success from that standpoint: first year together, overcome a lot of adversity from last year to this year and pushing these guys through.”

Pederson credits Jacksonville’s players for winning seven of the last eight games in comeback fashion, including their 31-30 win over the Chargers.

“It’s a credit to those players in the locker room and coaching staff, believing in each other, obviously working hard,” Pederson said. “I try to block out the best I can with the team. You just block out the noise, you block out the negativity, whether it’s lack of respect or whatever. What we’ve done down the stretch, regardless of the mishaps, we’re here.”

Texans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Texans seem to be running a more organized search this year and have been proactive with their interviews. They were the first team to talk with former Saints HC Sean Payton .

. Fowler mentions Texans GM Nick Caserio remains a big supporter of Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as a candidate.

Titans

Titans’ controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said she came away impressed by recently hired GM Ran Carthon‘s leadership and ability as a talent evaluator while with the 49ers.

“We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager,” Strunk said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team – as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams. I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

Prior to hiring Carthon, Strunk commented that they wanted an “exceptional talent evaluator” and decision-maker.

“We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker,” Strunk said. “I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate – that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we’re all working together, rowing the same direction. I am excited about the process, and I am excited about finding the right person. I think this is going to be a great reset for us going forward, a chance to bring in new ideas, a new way of doing things.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Titans HC Mike Vrabel has a history of promoting from within for big hires, which makes passing game coordinator Tim Kelly a serious contender for Tennessee’s offensive coordinator vacancy. It helps that Vrabel worked with Kelly for four seasons in Houston.