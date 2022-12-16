AFC Notes: Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the team’s loss to the Broncos in London “flipped a switch” and has allowed him to play the best football of his young career.

“[We] should have won that game,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “I remember I never forgot how I felt in that locker room, so I don’t want to feel like this anymore. I’m going to one, start taking care of the ball, but two, I just want to be the player that I know I can be. And I think that kind of flipped a switch in me and honestly, too, I think I have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder now.”

Lawrence remembers what people said about him after a slow start to his career. Lawrence was dubbed a generational talent coming out of college and was widely expected to elevate the team’s offense immediately.

“Last year and a half, I don’t really forget what’s been said and what people have written,” he said. “Now you see people change their mind after a couple weeks, but I remember everything. I don’t use that necessarily as my only fuel, but [I] definitely use that, and I think that’s something this team’s done. We kind of remember what people were saying when we lost five in a row and then we’ve won some big games now and people kind of changed their mind quick. So, we just have that same mentality that we want to prove how good we can be every week.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said DE Travon Walker (ankle) is considered “day-to-day” and they will observe him in Friday’s practice to determine his availability for Week 15. (Bridget Condon)

Texans

Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire said DE Jonathan Greenard (calf) is considered day-to-day after being designated to return from injured reserve. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans ST coordinator Craig Aukerman said practice squad WR Mason Kinsey has been getting time at punt returner this week. (Jim Wyatt)