AFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Joel Bitonio, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OL Joel Bitonio said he contemplated retiring following the 2024 season, but said that after talking with HC Kevin Stefanski and the arrival of OL Coach Mike Bloomgren, he decided to keep playing for another season.

“It was tough. I did give consideration to retiring,” Bitonio said, via PFT. “I was frustrated. Now, I don’t know if I would have the same conversation if we had gone to the playoffs again, and maybe were a 10-win team. But after having a successful year, followed by losing 14 was difficult. I questioned why I was playing this game. What am I doing here? The fact that we had a terrible season was not what I was expecting. I sat back and waited for a little bit. I talked to [head coach Kevin] Stefanski, then they brought in Bloomgren and advanced [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees. He said they were going to draft a quarterback and make all these moves. I wanted to go out on a higher note than what we experienced last year.”

Ravens

Jaire Alexander signed on with the Ravens after reports emerged of him not wanting to take a pay cut to stay with the Packers. Alexander’s father, Landis Alexander, said he didn’t appreciate the narrative that was put out there and that his son understood he’d have to take less guaranteed money because of his injury history.

“I get that part, but I don’t like that narrative that was put out there (saying) we didn’t want to take a pay cut. That’s just ridiculous because, in business, you have to be available, not half the season. (The signing team wants) you out there. Injuries happen, and he’s not able to do that. We get the fact that you don’t want to pay ($17 million in guarantees), but we definitely don’t want zero,” via ESPN Milwaukee.

Steelers

Aaron Rodgers joins the Steelers for the 21st year of his illustrious NFL career. When talking to coaches and executives around the league, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous offensive coach who considers Rodgers to be Pittsburgh’s best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger.

“He’s still throwing the s— out of the ball, honestly,” the coach said. “He’s the best quarterback they’ve had since [Ben Roethlisberger]. We will see how the body holds up, but I think he’s going to help them immensely.”

Although Rodgers doesn’t provide much mobility, one AFC executive thinks the veteran’s arm strength and vision from the pocket will make a difference in the Steelers’ offense.

“Look, the mobility is an issue, there’s no doubt,” the executive said. “But where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven’t had that. I’m not sure that will be enough, but the offense will be at least respectable.”