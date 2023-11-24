AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Bengals, Mark Andrews, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning said his situation with the team isn’t like Vikings QB Josh Dobbs’s where he had to come in and learn the playbook mid-season.

“I’ve been in this offense for a while,” Browning said, via PFT. “It’s not a Josh Dobbs situation where I’m showing up on a Tuesday, get thrown in on Sunday. I know the offense.”

Browning hopes to pick the offense back up right where QB Joe Burrow left off.

“But also I think as I watch some of those, it’s coaches calling plays to let them go win the game,” Browning said. “You watch some guys and you can tell they’re trying to protect the quarterback and call plays just so the quarterback doesn’t lose the game. That’s kind of been my thing to the coaches. ‘Hey, let’s call whatever plays are going to help us beat the Steelers,’ and not be as worried as much about whether they’re protecting me with certain play calls or trying to run the ball just to give me plays off or something like that. Let’s call plays to go win the game.”

Mark Andrews

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spoke about losing his reliable target TE Mark Andrews for the remainder of the regular season, noting that the team’s offense now must change.

“That was my No. 1 guy when I got off script. Me and him are going to have a connection somehow someway,” Jackson said, via the team website. “Just Mark being him, doing things to put us in great situations. We’ll miss that a lot.”

Ravens

Mike Garafolo reports Andrews will undergo surgery on his ankle with specialist Robert Anderson of Charlotte, North Carolina doing the procedure. Ravens HC John Harbaugh mentioned that Andrews will miss the rest of the regular season and has a chance to return if the team makes a deep playoff run.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini notes Ravens DL Justin Madubuike has set himself up for a potentially massive payday this offseason with nearly double-digit sacks so far this season. She adds Baltimore wants to try to keep him.

has set himself up for a potentially massive payday this offseason with nearly double-digit sacks so far this season. She adds Baltimore wants to try to keep him. Ravens WR Rashod Bateman appeared to injure himself during the media viewing portion of practice. There was initial concern over Bateman’s surgically repaired foot but Harbaugh added later: “It doesn’t look like a serious injury.” (Jamison Hensley)

appeared to injure himself during the media viewing portion of practice. There was initial concern over Bateman’s surgically repaired foot but Harbaugh added later: “It doesn’t look like a serious injury.” (Jamison Hensley) Bateman later clarified that he would be ready to go Sunday and that his fall was nothing serious. (Jeff Zrebiec)