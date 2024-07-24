AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has dealt with a variety of injuries through his first few seasons in the NFL including a wrist injury that cut his 2023 season short. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor commented on managing Burrow’s reps and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin has faith that Burrow knows how to handle himself.

“It’s more the head coach being proactive, knowing that, you know, really, ideally, 30 days from now, our team is ready to go,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Late August, getting ready for that first regular-season game. And so my job is, these first two weeks, to make sure we’re managing it to where those last two weeks we can hit the ground running. … One thing I have learned is just be proactive with managing it. You will never regret being proactive the first week, two weeks of training camp. There are plenty of reps to go around.”

“Joe does things the right way, and Joe will prepare himself to get ready for the season in a really appropriate way,” Tobin added. “I don’t have any messages for Joe other than, ‘Keep on truckin’, baby.'”

Ravens

The Ravens signed S Eddie Jackson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $1 million guaranteed including a $250k signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh stated QB Lamar Jackson is close to returning from illness but needs clearance from doctors. (Jamison Hensley)

stated QB is close to returning from illness but needs clearance from doctors. (Jamison Hensley) Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey said he always had the idea that he would move to safety at some point in his career but those discussions have not happened yet. He’s currently preparing to play outside and slot CB. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

After trading WR Diontae Johnson, the Steelers signed WR Quez Watkins along with others and drafted third-round WR Roman Wilson. Watkins was in a similar situation in Philadelphia and believes he has a great opportunity to start alongside WR George Pickens.

“My rookie year with the Eagles, we drafted three receivers and then brought in two more,” Watkins said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We all get to compete and make each other better.”

“For me, when I saw they traded Diontae, it was a great opportunity to potentially be a No. 2 or whatever they want me to do. It’s a good opportunity to compete for that spot.”