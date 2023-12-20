AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Justin Madubuike, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

“Joe’s ability to take everything that’s going on and really narrow down the focus of like, here’s my job, like, if whatever run play doesn’t work, whatever happens, he really is able to isolate. ‘Here’s what I’m responsible for. Here’s what I need to do to get better,'” Browning said. “The stuff outside of that, don’t take the blame for stuff outside of your control. Maybe with the media you do, but then just for your own sanity, no. I felt like in college, whenever maybe I threw a good ball and it got dropped, I start thinking, ‘Well here’s what I could’ve done to make it better,’ when really, at the end of the day, it got dropped. Just move on. It’s outside of your control. I learned a really valuable lesson there from Joe.”

The Bengals and Browns put in a claim on new Texans DT Teair Tart , with Houston having top priority. (Field Yates)

Browns

The Browns also put in a claim on Texans DT Teair Tart, yet he went to the team’s upcoming opponents instead. (Field Yates)

Ravens

Ravens DL Justin Madubuike tied the NFL record with at least half a sack in 11 consecutive games and is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Madubuike said, via the team website. “It feels good, especially when we get the win with it. I’m just trying to make plays and help my team win. That’s what the bottom line is. I’m glad both happened: We got a win and I made plays. All glory to God honestly. Just a lot of hard work in the offseason. Just a lot of sacrifices being made, and it’s paying off. But the season ain’t over. I ain’t done yet.”

“I’m just so proud of the guy,” linebacker Roquan Smith said of Madubuike, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “The guy just puts his head down and doesn’t really say a lot. [He] busts his tail day in and day out. You can’t do anything but respect him. The guy can do it all. If you’re running gang [stunts] with him, he’s elite. If you just want him to rush the passer, he can do that. [In the] run game, the guy can strike blockers, guards – whatever the case may be. He’s shredded. Have you ever seen the guy with his shirt off? The guy looks like a wild animal. I wish I looked like that.”