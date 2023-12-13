AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Kyle Hamilton, Mitchell Trubisky, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning emphasized how important it was to have QB Joe Burrow on the sideline going through film and talking about different looks the defense was giving with him.

“I was surprised,” Browning said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “It was nice having him on the sideline. And I don’t know what he would say about how I was on the sideline when he was playing. But I feel like he’s just a calm voice when I come to the sideline. In those times that I might be a little hard on myself, he’s very quick to say, ‘No, I saw what you saw.’ It’s just kind of a reassuring feeling to have a quarterback that’s played as much as he has and has had the success that he has had, having him become a voice on the sideline now.”

Browning made the most of his opportunity with Cincinnati after being released by the Vikings. “I was just trying to be helpful in the quarterback room—I think that helped,” Browning said. “Like you said, the first game was against the Vikings, so I’m the new guy. I don’t know the offense at all. But I know everything about who we’re about to play. It was an opportunity to show, I know football and I’m pretty dialed in, just trying to do everything I could to help out.”

Browning made it a point to prove to the team that he could bring them more than just on-the-field abilities.

“Once I started to get a feel for Joe, it was just kind of helping Joe on the sideline and in meetings,” Browning explained. “I had a fresh perspective a little bit because I hadn’t been in this offense really. So like, ‘I’ve done this, this way before,’ stuff like that. And then I think on game day just being a calm influence or calm voice on the sideline that Joe can talk to. I look at things and see if there is a kind of a tell or whatever. It was mostly off-the-field stuff. On the field, really, it was just going through individual situations and showing that I can throw the ball well. But they didn’t really see me play a ton.” Ravens Ravens HC John Harbaugh revealed that S Kyle Hamilton (knee) could have a chance to play this week but would not comment on a diagnosis. (Jeff Zrebiec) Steelers Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky thinks they had too slow of a start in Week 14’s loss to the Patriots “Slow start,” Trubisky said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s site. “I’ve got to be better on third downs, got to execute better and just continue to get on the same page with these guys. (I) made some better plays in the second half, but it’s got to be better this week.” Trubisky thinks more reps in practice will be beneficial ahead of Saturday’s game against the Colts. “It should help for sure,” Trubisky said. “We need the reps. I need the reps. It just allows me to continue to get comfortable on offense and continue to work on time with these guys and operating offense. So a full week of work is going to be helpful.” Trubisky wants to continue building with WR George Pickens and have “open communication” with him. “Give him the football, have open communication about what he’s seeing as well,” Trubisky said. “We can just continue to work on that timing.”