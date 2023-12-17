AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning spent time as a member of the Vikings and had extra motivation to beat his formal team, saying that the team should have never cut him.

“It was definitely a little extra,” Browning said, via Pro Football Talk. “I remember getting cut there last time and just being told, ‘We might have a spot for you on the practice squad but go back to the hotel and wait.’ So I sat in the hotel for a couple hours not knowing if I had a job or not, and just got a call from my agent. They didn’t tell me. I had been there for two years. I’ve been cut my fair share of times and that was probably the shittiest one. There was a little bit more this week.”

“That one felt good,” Browning added. “Right after the field goal to win the game I screamed at the camera, ‘They never should have cut me.’”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that WR Ja’Marr Chase is day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. (Ben Baby)

says that WR is day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. (Ben Baby) Taylor also revealed that CB D.J. Ivey tore his ACL against the Vikings. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

According to Adam Schefter, Browns QB Joe Flacco will earn another $75,000 if he wins against the Bears, and $75,000 more for each additional regular-season win.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was not happy following a big loss to the Colts on Saturday night, saying that the team is a poor group that is playing losing football.

“Let’s be honest. We’re a fundamentally poor football group right now,” Tomlin said, via the team website. “We’re playing losing football. And I take responsibility for that. By losing football, I mean, we’re just not doing fundamental things well enough. We’re not. We’re turning the ball over. We’re highly penalized. We don’t play good in situations. And so, I’m just acknowledging that. I don’t necessarily have the answers as we sit here today. If I had the answers, we would have played differently today. But I will acknowledge things won’t continue the way that they are. We’re not going to keep doing the same things that we’re doing and expect or hope for a different result. And so, we got a seven day turn around. We’ll see what those seven days hold for us. But I’m just acknowledging right now that we’re playing losing football, and I own that. Not a good day.”