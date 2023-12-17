AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals QB Jake Browning spent time as a member of the Vikings and had extra motivation to beat his formal team, saying that the team should have never cut him.
“It was definitely a little extra,” Browning said, via Pro Football Talk. “I remember getting cut there last time and just being told, ‘We might have a spot for you on the practice squad but go back to the hotel and wait.’ So I sat in the hotel for a couple hours not knowing if I had a job or not, and just got a call from my agent. They didn’t tell me. I had been there for two years. I’ve been cut my fair share of times and that was probably the shittiest one. There was a little bit more this week.”
“That one felt good,” Browning added. “Right after the field goal to win the game I screamed at the camera, ‘They never should have cut me.’”
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that WR Ja’Marr Chase is day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor also revealed that CB D.J. Ivey tore his ACL against the Vikings. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- According to Adam Schefter, Browns QB Joe Flacco will earn another $75,000 if he wins against the Bears, and $75,000 more for each additional regular-season win.
Steelers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was not happy following a big loss to the Colts on Saturday night, saying that the team is a poor group that is playing losing football.
“Let’s be honest. We’re a fundamentally poor football group right now,” Tomlin said, via the team website. “We’re playing losing football. And I take responsibility for that. By losing football, I mean, we’re just not doing fundamental things well enough. We’re not. We’re turning the ball over. We’re highly penalized. We don’t play good in situations. And so, I’m just acknowledging that. I don’t necessarily have the answers as we sit here today. If I had the answers, we would have played differently today. But I will acknowledge things won’t continue the way that they are. We’re not going to keep doing the same things that we’re doing and expect or hope for a different result. And so, we got a seven day turn around. We’ll see what those seven days hold for us. But I’m just acknowledging right now that we’re playing losing football, and I own that. Not a good day.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!