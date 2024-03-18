AFC Notes: Jakobi Meyers, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis believes that the Broncos may be willing to start QB Jarrett Stidham until they can prepare a rookie, as they are likely looking to draft a quarterback with the No.12 overall pick.

Chiefs

Former Chiefs TE Jody Fortson commented on the mentoring that veteran TE Travis Kelce has given him during his time with Kansas City. He will miss his favorite teammate, especially his knowledge, as he moves on to Miami after five seasons playing behind Kelce.

“Travis Kelce is my favorite teammate of all time. On any level, Pop Warner, High School, or College, Travis is my favorite teammate,” Fortson said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Not only because he took his time trying to teach me the role of being the tight end, but because of how a great person is he didn’t even have to. “

“He just showed unconditional love and knowledge for the game,” Fortson explained. “Being in a room and Kelce, it probably not even probably it sent me four light years of where I would have been had I not had him, arguably having the greatest of all-time in that room, being able to learn and see how he’s attacking different routes and why he views coverage like this and why he sees well, how he’s able to find the holes and other stuff like you’re not able to get that unless you’re with somebody that knows that.”

“So, being in a room with Kelce these last few years has been an extraordinary blessing to my game,” Fortson concluded. “Taking patience from the game like I used to be rushing my routes and stuff, but like, even going to Kelce’s house and like, ‘Hey, man, you can slow it down’ Like every route doesn’t have to be 100 miles an hour, you can kind of play with the tempo. You can maneuver it a little bit like there’s a lot of different nuances of the game that I learned from him.”

Raiders

MLFootball reports that Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has agreed to a restructured contract with the team, freeing up $4.125 million in cap space.