AFC Notes: Jaleel McLaughlin, Charles Omenihu, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi said third-year RB Jaleel McLaughlin is proving to be a hard worker in their offseason program.

“One thing you know about Jaleel is that he’s going to work hard,” Lombardi said, via BroncosWire. “Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to work at it.”

Lombardi praised McLaughlin for his attention to detail in pass protection while pointing out he provides a lot of speed and explosiveness to their offense.

“Obviously, we’re not in pads so you can’t see everything, but just as far as his intention and assignment on pass protection has been outstanding. I don’t know if there’s anyone who works harder than him. His speed, his acceleration, his explosiveness has all been impressive this spring.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu was a massive contributor through the postseason last season before tearing his ACL in the AFC Championship game. Omenihu outlined how recovery has been going and is taking it one day at a time.

“It’s going good,” Omenihu said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Slow process, everybody told me it was going to be like that, but it’s been decent. . . . Honestly, right now, I’m steady, I’m cool. I got to be like this. I kind of keep myself like that, just stay plain and we’ll get to the point where I ramp it up like that.”

Raiders

Raiders OL coach James Cregg outlined what he likes about free agent addition OL Cody Whitehair.

“He’s been in this system for a while, he understands it,” Cregg said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “We’re coaching it actually a little different way, a little different twist to it, and he’s been really engaging and learning it. But he’s an asset to the room as far as his knowledge, his work ethic. Really, really happy to have him here.”