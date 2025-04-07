Broncos Officially Re-Sign TE Lucas Krull

The Broncos have officially re-signed TE Lucas Krull, per the NFL transaction wire.

Krull was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent and could only negotiate with the Broncos.

Exclusive rights free agents have fewer than three years of NFL experience.

Krull, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad back in August of 2023.

He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Krull appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.