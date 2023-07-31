AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gave an update on CB Jalen Ramsey‘s meniscus surgery, noting that doctors performing the operation found no additional knee damage.

“I think the surgery went about as well as it could have. So, we’re elated about that,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “He couldn’t have a better mindset with which to attach this process. He’s immediately [saying], ‘Tell me what the timeline is and I’m gonna beat it by a month.’ What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that puts the — really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won’t be rushed. So that combination of prudence and the player’s aggressiveness for the stuff, I know one thing when Jalen’s back on the field this year, he’s going to be 100 percent, Jalen Ramsey. So, I’m fired up about that. And now as a team, we make sure the team he comes back to does everything they can to be the best version of themselves possible.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers stood up for coach Nathaniel Hackett following the controversial comments made by Broncos HC Sean Payton.

“Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,” Rodgers told Peter Schrager on Back Together Weekend on NFL+. “I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth. My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay. (We) kept in touch, and love him and his family, he’s an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it — he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.”

“It made me feel bad that someone (Payton) who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year,” Rodgers added. Payton attributed his comments to still being in a mindset where he is a FOX broadcaster rather than an NFL head coach once again.

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on and not my coaching hat on," Payton later said of the comments.