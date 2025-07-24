AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Andrei Iosivas, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Heading into his third season in the league, Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas continues to make an impression as the third receiver alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is enamored with Iosivas’ endurance and ability to process the game the same way he does.

“Number one, he never gets tired. He’s in great shape. That comes from his track background,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He knows we’re going to run plays to throw the ball to Ja’Marr and Tee, and the off-schedule plays are going to be his opportunity to go and make big-time plays for us. And he takes full advantage of that.”

“He really understands how to get open in those situations, what I’m looking at, what I’m expecting. He’s always trying to create more dialogue between us and talking about routes and what I’m looking at.”

Ravens

Ravens first-round S Malaki Starks is set to start now, following the Achilles injury suffered by S Ar’Darius Washington. He is excited to line up against the Bills and wants his first career interception to come from a Josh Allen throw.

“I’m just looking at it as a privilege,” Starks said on The Lounge podcast. “This is what I asked for. When I signed up, I knew what I was signing up for. I’m really just taking that on with the right head and just staying grounded in my faith. I’m leaning on the older guys. They’ve been here for a while, they know. They’ve been through what I’m about to go through. I’m a rookie. It’s okay to be a rookie, and I understand that. I want to give myself that grace. But I also still have high standards for myself. I know the expectations that have been set. So, I’m just really trying to find a good balance within that process.” Both Ravens HC John Harbaugh and S Kyle Hamilton believe that Starks has the ability to do well, while noting that the loss of Washington is a tough blow, as he proved his capability as a starter last season. “[Starks] is a very mature player. That’s why he’s a first-round pick. He’s the kind of guy that you would expect to be able to step into a role like that,” Harbaugh said during OTAs. “With Ar’Darius’ situation, he got thrust into that situation maybe a little sooner than we’d hoped, but he’s embraced it. I expect him to do very well.” “He’s super eager to learn, and [he’s] very mature for his age. I can tell he is a great dude, a great football player, and I’m excited for you all to see it on display this season,” Hamilton noted. “Obviously, I’m sick about what happened to ‘A.D.’ and thinking about him, [sending] prayers for him, but I mean, that allows Malaki to grow up quicker now. I think he’s just the right guy for it.”

Steelers

Steelers S Juan Thornhill says his initial reaction to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade was that he had to step up, adding that he will come into the season with a chip on his shoulder. (Nick Farabaugh)

says his initial reaction to the trade was that he had to step up, adding that he will come into the season with a chip on his shoulder. (Nick Farabaugh) Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey ’s response when asked about playing safety: “I am willing to play wherever. I’m not getting paid what I’m getting paid to not affect the game and be in certain spots.” (Farabaugh)

’s response when asked about playing safety: “I am willing to play wherever. I’m not getting paid what I’m getting paid to not affect the game and be in certain spots.” (Farabaugh) Steelers LB T.J. Watt on the team trading Fitzpatrick: “I was shocked. I was just as shocked as everyone in this room was.” (Pryor)

on the team trading Fitzpatrick: “I was shocked. I was just as shocked as everyone in this room was.” (Pryor) Watt said it’s surreal to be the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback: “It’s hard to wrap my head around it. But right now it’s crazy to me. But I want to play football…there’s so much more that I can give, that I want to give to this city.” (Farabaugh)

Steelers GM Omar Khan on trading for Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith : “You’ve heard me talk about position flexibility, that’s what those guys are. They’re Pro Bowl players who can line up at different places on the field.” (Brooke Pryor)

on trading for Ramsey and TE : “You’ve heard me talk about position flexibility, that’s what those guys are. They’re Pro Bowl players who can line up at different places on the field.” (Brooke Pryor) Khan said they are not working on any in-house extensions right now and are not actively looking for additions at this point. (Pryor)

Khan also stated it’s been “really great” to see WR Roman Wilson ‘s progression this year and shared his excitement about seeing what the young receiver is capable of. (Nick Farabugh)

‘s progression this year and shared his excitement about seeing what the young receiver is capable of. (Nick Farabugh) Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin had Ramsey as the top safety and corner coming out of Florida State. Tomlin believes he can handle the outside, slot and other mix in other sub-package roles. (Farabaugh)

had Ramsey as the top safety and corner coming out of Florida State. Tomlin believes he can handle the outside, slot and other mix in other sub-package roles. (Farabaugh) Steelers sixth-round QB Will Howard on working with QB Aaron Rodgers: “You see a guy that’s bought in. He’s sitting around and he’s taking time to sit with his teammates and talk with us — and guys like me — and he just looks happy. He’s got a smile on his face and he’s just been great, man.” (Pryor)