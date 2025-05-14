AFC Notes: Jalen Royals, Alex Singleton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton said he’s recovering from his torn ACL and is on track to play in 2025.

“It’s good. I feel like I’m on schedule. It’s feeling really good,” Singleton said, via DNVR. “I’m working my way in to doing things with the guys, which has been the most important thing to kind of be on that timeline with everyone else during the offseason. I’m able to do that. Full speed ahead for me. We’re going to just keep attacking this like everything else. Excited for this season.”

Singleton didn’t commit to playing in the team’s season opener, however.

“I still can’t technically fully say, but let’s just say that there should be no worries about ’49’ playing this year,” he said with a big smile, referring to himself. “I’ll be out there.”

Singleton added that he hasn’t faced a single setback during his recovery.

“I would have told you four months ago I could have played football, but like, I know I couldn’t have,” he added. “But now, since every single day — that’s 120 days ago — and every day I’ve felt better. Every day I’ll tell you I feel better. I’m kind of wondering when that time will come that it’s just like — maybe I don’t answer that question, but hopefully it can just continue to feel better and just be better than I was before.”

Chiefs

Chiefs area scout Greg Castillo shared his thoughts on fourth-round WR Jalen Royals and said he was a very coachable player.

“Well, even when I go out there to practice, just looking at the position coach eye to eye. Implementing the instructions given during that practice exposure,” Castillo said, via Chiefs Wire. “That’s kind of – whenever we go to these practice exposures, we look for that stuff. We look for how you’re implementing this stuff, how you’re implementing the advice that the coaches are giving you. Then, when you talk to your sources at the school, they do the same thing. ‘Do you ask them those types of questions? How does he do with applying the feedback? Applying the constructive criticism?’ It was all a plus for him.”

Ahead of the rookie minicamp, Royals spoke about which receivers he watches to draw inspiration from in the NFL.

“I try to watch everybody. (Rams WR) Davante Adams, (Eagles WR) A.J. Brown, the big receivers,” Royals said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “You try to piggyback off what they do and try to implement that into my game.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek said minority owner Tom Brady signed off on the team taking rookie QB Cam Miller in the sixth round.

“He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Spytek said, via PFT. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”