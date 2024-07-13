AFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Jeffery Simmons, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to an ESPN survey, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was voted the fifth-best RB in the NFL.

An AFC scout believes Taylor at full health will show how dynamic he is: "Still explosive — last year he was beat up. The Colts eased him into things. But he's probably the best combination of size and straight-line speed right now." (ESPN)

Jaguars

The Jaguars had one of the more disappointing collapses to end the 2023 season after winning the division the year prior and entering the season with higher expectations. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson mentioned how painful last season was and stated how they are using it as motivation for this year.

“It’s going to burn for a long time until we get to meaningful games again and start playing in September,” Pederson said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “But I think that’s the same fuel and the motivating factor for our players that the way we ended is not us and no matter what you go through as a football team, everybody goes through adversity.”

“There’s always going to be injuries, but you can’t make excuses. You’ve got to go play football. So for us, we got to learn from that, roll up our sleeves during training camp, work hard and just play it one game at a time.”

According to an ESPN survey, Jaguars OLB Josh Hines-Allen was voted the eighth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

A veteran defensive coach was impressed by Hines-Allen's growth last season: "Grew a ton as a player — more decisive, better angles and get-off. Played with more power. Has a really nice cross-chop that he's mastered. Him and Travon Walker will be a force next year." (ESPN)

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed DE Jerry Hughes to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with a $1.3 million guarantee including a $650k signing bonus.

Wilson adds $650k of his $1.6 million base salary is guaranteed and he can earn up to $350k in per-game roster bonuses.

Titans

The Titans signed S Jamal Adams to a one-year veteran salary benefit contract with $1.125 million guaranteed. (Ari Meirov)

According to another ESPN survey, Titans DT Jeffery Simmons was voted the fourth-best DT in the NFL.

was voted the fourth-best DT in the NFL. A head scout in the NFL had the following to say about Simmons: “When he’s focused and sets out to make a lot of plays, he’s pretty much unblockable. I think he’ll have a big year, similar to [Justin] Madubuike in that same Baltimore scheme last year.” (ESPN)