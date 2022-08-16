AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters said that they plan on using WR Ja’Marr Chase “all over the field” in an effort to make more mismatches.

“He’s going to be all over the field,” said Walters, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “We’re going to use him as many ways as we can. He’s a quick learner… That’s what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere. They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don’t want defenses to focus on you. He’s embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches.”

Chase thinks that lining up in the slot will help make their offense “more explosive” this season.

“It’s going to make our offense more explosive,” Chase said. “If we sit in there like robots and stay in the same position, they’re going to expect what’s coming. That’s why you move around.”

Bengals CB Mike Hilton confirmed that Chase is playing in the slot more often and thinks it’ll be beneficial for their offense.

“They’ve got him in the slot a lot more now,” said Hilton. “His tape speaks for itself. Teams are going to be game planning him, double-teaming him and the offense is going to find a way to get it to one of their playmakers. He’s doing well. He’s not thinking too much, he’s just being himself I’m excited to see him in there.