AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters said that they plan on using WR Ja’Marr Chase “all over the field” in an effort to make more mismatches.
“He’s going to be all over the field,” said Walters, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “We’re going to use him as many ways as we can. He’s a quick learner… That’s what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere. They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don’t want defenses to focus on you. He’s embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches.”
Chase thinks that lining up in the slot will help make their offense “more explosive” this season.
“It’s going to make our offense more explosive,” Chase said. “If we sit in there like robots and stay in the same position, they’re going to expect what’s coming. That’s why you move around.”
Bengals CB Mike Hilton confirmed that Chase is playing in the slot more often and thinks it’ll be beneficial for their offense.
“They’ve got him in the slot a lot more now,” said Hilton. “His tape speaks for itself. Teams are going to be game planning him, double-teaming him and the offense is going to find a way to get it to one of their playmakers. He’s doing well. He’s not thinking too much, he’s just being himself I’m excited to see him in there.
Browns
Browns OL Joel Bitonio understands that the team will not have many supporters outside of its city this year and is embracing the “Cleveland vs. Everybody” mindset.
“I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game, they boo you anyway,” Bitonio said, via Browns Zone. “So we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure it seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it.”
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins is “back on track” after returning to practice Monday: “I thought he looked better than he did before last week. So, he continues to improve. We’ll see where it goes.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens K Justin Tucker‘s four-year, $24 million extension includes a $5 million signing bonus and a $6 million option bonus in 2023. The base salaries in the new years of his deal will be $3.5 million, $4.2 million, $4.2 million and $5.15 million. (Over The Cap)
- His base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed and his 2024 base salary guarantees a year early in 2023.
Steelers
- PFF’s Doug Kyed offers some more info on “character concerns” that caused Steelers WR George Pickens to slip to the second round and 11th receiver off the board.
- One AFC national scout called Pickens “a complete wild card.” Another source called him a “risk/reward” pick and compared him to Patriots 2021 second-round DT Christian Barmore.
