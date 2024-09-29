AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Colts, Steelers

Following an offseason of contract disputes, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is happy to shift all his focus to his on-field performance.

“All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I’m just happy that it’s over with,” Chase said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I’m finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That’s what matters most for me.”

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson had his right arm in a sling in the locker room after their Week 4 game against the Panthers on Sunday. (Ben Baby)

had his right arm in a sling in the locker room after their Week 4 game against the Panthers on Sunday. (Ben Baby) Bengals QB Joe Burrow on limping early in the game: “I got stepped on. That didn’t feel great. But nothing crazy. We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow. Might be a little bruised, but nothing crazy.” (Jay Morrison)

Colts

Colts LB E.J. Speed was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 3.

was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 3. Steichen did not have an update on QB Anthony Richardson ‘s hip injury but did praise QB Joe Flacco for stepping up to help them defeat the Steelers. (James Boyd)

‘s hip injury but did praise QB for stepping up to help them defeat the Steelers. (James Boyd) Cameron Wolfe went on to report that the team hopes Richardson simply has a hip pointer and will evaluate him with the hopes that he misses little or no time.

Richardson on the injury, noting it was a mutual decision for him to not return: “I’m feeling a little sore, but I’m feeling good. We go the W today. Great execution by everybody on the field today. I think I’mma be good. Just a little soreness.” (Boyd)

