AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, DeMeco Ryans, Bengals, Colts, Texans

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was asked about the amount of pressure that the Titans sent during Sunday’s game.

“No. I’m open, I’m always fucking open. Excuse my profanity,” Chase said, via Pro Football Talk.

“We couldn’t capitalize on those blitzes when they did ‘em. On our end, I guess the receivers didn’t create enough plays,” Chase said.

As for Joe Burrow, Chase expects him to be back to form soon enough.

“He’s just going through a little adversity, he’s gonna get back to it in no time,” Chase said.

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will practice Wednesday after being activated from the PUP list. (Kevin Bowen)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked what the team’s thoughts are about being tied at the top fo the AFC South division.

“Yeah, with the standings, we really don’t care,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “It doesn’t come to mind to me when you talk about the standings. It’s just literally one game at a time, one week at a time. How are we improving throughout the week? That’s our main focus, and the outcomes of the season [and] where we’ll end up, it’ll take care of itself if we continue to focus on our preparation.”