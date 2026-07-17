AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Texans

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was voted the top receiver in football by coaches, execs and scouts around the league: “He’s the best I’ve gone against,” an NFL head coach said. “He can break it for 80 [yards] at any time.” (Jeremy Fowler)

was voted the top receiver in football by coaches, execs and scouts around the league: “He’s the best I’ve gone against,” an NFL head coach said. “He can break it for 80 [yards] at any time.” (Jeremy Fowler) Another veteran coach raved about his versatility: “He showed over the past two years or so that he can play inside and outside. [The Bengals] moved him around more, and he’s gotten better as the ultimate chess piece.” (Fowler)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was mentioned in Jeremy Fowler‘s list ranking the league’s top quarterbacks, with one NFL defensive coach commenting on his improvement over the course of his career: “What’s so impressive is he has gotten better as a passer. He’s more of a complete passer. It’s impressive. I really didn’t respect the passing game as much before in his career, but the last time we played him, he was much better. He can dice you up.”

was mentioned in Jeremy Fowler‘s list ranking the league’s top quarterbacks, with one NFL defensive coach commenting on his improvement over the course of his career: “What’s so impressive is he has gotten better as a passer. He’s more of a complete passer. It’s impressive. I really didn’t respect the passing game as much before in his career, but the last time we played him, he was much better. He can dice you up.” “I do wonder if he starts running less as he approaches age 30,” an NFL personnel director noted of Jackson. “He’s still fast but probably not at his peak. So they could start to manufacture runs in other ways. I expect him to have a big year. This is like a contract year for him coming up.”

Fowler listed the league’s top running backs heading into the season, with an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator noting the following about RB Derrick Henry : “He hasn’t really slowed down, to be honest, at least from what I’ve seen. You can knock him because he’s not the pass threat that others are. But he’s still a major problem. Guy takes care of himself like no other.”

: “He hasn’t really slowed down, to be honest, at least from what I’ve seen. You can knock him because he’s not the pass threat that others are. But he’s still a major problem. Guy takes care of himself like no other.” Fowler ranked the tight ends as well, with one veteran NFL assistant offensive coach commenting on TE Mark Andrews : “It’s tough because he still has the instincts, the route savvy and overall game, but he has declined a little bit since the 2023 leg injury and Isaiah Likely was more of a threat in that offense. He’s got an elite competitive spirit and stamina. That helps him maintain his level of play.”

: “It’s tough because he still has the instincts, the route savvy and overall game, but he has declined a little bit since the 2023 leg injury and was more of a threat in that offense. He’s got an elite competitive spirit and stamina. That helps him maintain his level of play.” Defensively, Fowler‘s list of edge rushers only featured an honorable mention for DE Trey Hendrickson : “He’s been a great performer but doesn’t have the dominant traits as some of the others, so when age and injuries pile up, it’s harder for him to stay toward the top,” said an anonymous NFL personnel evaluator.

: “He’s been a great performer but doesn’t have the dominant traits as some of the others, so when age and injuries pile up, it’s harder for him to stay toward the top,” said an anonymous NFL personnel evaluator. Baltimore WR Zay Flowers was listed as an honorable mention in a poll for the best receivers in football by execs and coaches around the league: “Catch-and-run, start-and-stop is elite. Awareness of where people are when he catches the ball,” a high-ranking AFC personnel evaluator said. (Fowler)

Texans

Texans DL Frank Okam said rookie DL Kayden McDonald has done a very good job of learning the team’s scheme.

“I think the biggest job he’s done well is trying to get acclimated, learn our scheme, learn our system,” Okam said, via Click2Houston. “What you really see, though, is a guy with a good physical presence, ability to knock back and control people on the line of scrimmage. So, we’re excited to continue to try to develop that so he can continue to grow and evolve in his defense and this scheme.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he loves McDonald’s ability to push guys off the line of scrimmage and his ability to create power from the interior of the defensive line.

“What I like about Kayden and his tape at Ohio State is the physicality, it shows up,” Ryans said. “When he’s across the line from an offensive lineman, no matter who it was, he was knocking those guys back in the backfield. That translates to Houston Texans defense. We want to knock guys back. He does that. He’s still a very young player who has so much room to grow, so much room to ascend. It starts right here today. You see him in his individual drills. He has the power. We can win with that type of power.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio added that they felt McDonald was the best run defending defensive lineman in the draft and they wanted to add him to the interior of the defense.

“We felt McDonald was probably the best run defender in the draft, Caserio said. “Matt Patricia did a really good job with him, got the most out of him. He’ll be a good fit for our program. We like the player. The player falls, we can’t control any of that. We brought him in the building, had a good visit with him. Did a lot of work on him. We felt like he was the best run-stopping defensive tackle in the draft. So, let’s add him to the team.”