AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he wouldn’t get into whether or not WR Ja’Marr Chase would attend mandatory minicamp but added that the two sides have been communicating with each other.

“I’ve talked with Ja’Marr,” Taylor said, via PFT. “I won’t get into our conversations, but we’ve had great dialogue.”

Chase ended the 2023 season dealing with a multitude of injuries. Ahead of his return to the team for mandatory minicamp, Chase focuses on ensuring his body is right.

“Working on the stuff I want to work on so I know what I want to do when I get back,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I try to run at least five routes and just play catch. Just get a feel for the ball, getting used to hitting it in my hands, getting comfortable.”

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb is taking his rehab on a day-by-day basis and is happy about where he’s at.

“I’m getting better every day, taking it day by day, getting better,” Chubb said, via Around The NFL. “Yeah, just right now, trying to get stronger. I like where I’m at. I’m where I need to be, I would say that. The biggest thing for me is getting better every day.” Chubb admitted that he hasn’t been able to get back into form until recently. “I was down in September,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t start moving really well until kinda lately. So now, it’s feeling good to be able to move around.” Chubb is grateful that he’s able to continue his career in Cleveland. “Definitely a blessing,” he said. “They could have just cut me dry and left me hanging, right, but they did a great job. I want to be here in Cleveland — they know that — so we came to a great point.” According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are working out UFL OT Chimemela Okorafor.

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman admitted that he was surprised to receive a contract extension from the team.

“The extension came out of nowhere,” Bateman said, via PFT. “I’m blessed, for sure. I did not see them doing that. It shows that they believe in me, believe in my work, my ethic. The team believes in me, so it was a no-brainer.”