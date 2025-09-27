AFC Notes: James Cook, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Steelers

Bills

Bills RB James Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension in August. When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Cook said he hopes to be in Buffalo for the rest of his career.

“Of course, I love it here,” Cook said. “It’s who drafted me, and I want to be here forever.”

Cook reflected on their comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1, where he recorded 102 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s nuts!” Cook said. “I thought the game was over, like literally. We just kept fighting. Something happened. I don’t know what happened. It just clicked. I looked down, looked back up, and the game was over, and we were winning.”

Cook said RB Frank Gore Jr. kept encouraging him that the game wasn’t over against Baltimore.

“It was crazy, cause (RB) Frank Gore Jr., he was like, ‘Oh, we got time to come back! We got time to come!’ That was like when we just had got stopped and so I’m like, ‘I done lost all hope.’ When he done said that, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I got to, we got to come back now!’ And then it just happened.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said if QB Justin Fields is cleared, he will start against the Dolphins. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Glenn called the trade for CB Jarvis Brownlee a "no-brainer" and said he plays their brand of football. Glenn liked Brownlee coming out of college. (Brian Costello)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said QB Aaron Rodgers has been what the team has expected both as a leader and as a teammate.

“[N]ot only in terms of his play, but in terms of his relationship with the game. How he interacts with teammates, how he loves the preparation process,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “All those things have been double thumbs up, so it’s reasonable to expect the in-stadium performance to mirror that. He may be disappointed with how he played last week, but we had an opportunity this week to do something about it. Just watching him day to day, there is not a high level of concern in terms of outcome being what we and he desire.”

Steelers announced that LB Alex Highsmith will not take the trip to Ireland and has been ruled out against Minnesota.