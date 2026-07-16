AFC Notes: Jared Verse, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Veteran Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. believes his offensive line is the best pass-protecting unit in the NFL, which he says will lead to success for the team and QB Joe Burrow in 2026.

“I really think — and I say this confidently — I really feel like we got the best pass protection unit in the NFL,” Brown said. “There isn’t a lot of groups that could come do what we do on a week-to-week basis and have the success that we’ve had, especially with the circumstances.”

Browns

Jeremy Fowler‘s list of the league’s best edge rushers saw new Browns DE Jared Verse receive an honorable mention from an AFC executive: “Love Verse, but some of the other rushers higher than him have more variety, whereas Verse is all power at times. But he’s only going to get better and have a great career. He’s a beast.”

receive an honorable mention from an AFC executive: “Love Verse, but some of the other rushers higher than him have more variety, whereas Verse is all power at times. But he’s only going to get better and have a great career. He’s a beast.” On Fowler’s cornerback list, CB Denzel Ward appeared to have been ranked by everyone who submitted an evaluation, despite having never played a full season at this point in his career: “If Ward played in Kansas City or New England, he’d be the talk of the NFL. He doesn’t get the credit he should. Twitch or closing speed, there’s no one better. He closes faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. In coverage, that is a special trait. You look back over the last decade, and he’s been one of the most consistent corners in the league. He’s just always been a really gifted guy,” said an anonymous NFL defensive coach.

Steelers

Jeremy Fowler combined a list of the league’s best tight ends, with Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth receiving an honorable mention from an anonymous AFC executive: “He doesn’t belong in the top tier, but he’s a playmaker. When they’ve targeted him, he usually produces. But he doesn’t seem to ever be a focal point for that offense.”

receiving an honorable mention from an anonymous AFC executive: “He doesn’t belong in the top tier, but he’s a playmaker. When they’ve targeted him, he usually produces. But he doesn’t seem to ever be a focal point for that offense.” Fowler also ranked the league’s top pass rushers, with Steelers edge T.J. Watt in decline: “Definitely in decline,” an AFC executive noted. “He’s still very good. But some of the younger players have surpassed him. He can win with his high motor and his flair for the big play, but the burst and get-off isn’t the same as it was as a result of lower-body injuries.”

in decline: “Definitely in decline,” an AFC executive noted. “He’s still very good. But some of the younger players have surpassed him. He can win with his high motor and his flair for the big play, but the burst and get-off isn’t the same as it was as a result of lower-body injuries.” In Fowler’s cornerback rankings, Joey Porter Jr. received an honorable mention: “He takes all the stress off the pass defense. He matches the best receiver in man coverage, and teams roll away from him in zone.” an NFC defensive coach commented on Porter.