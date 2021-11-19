AFC Notes: Jarvis Landry, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett was critical of his team after a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

“We didn’t make adjustments, as in they kept on scoring and we weren’t countering that,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.

Browns’ DC Joe Woods claims that he has no issue with Garrett speaking his mind on the defensive issues that have been plaguing the team recently.

“I have a great relationship with Myles,” Woods said. “He has the respect of all the players on defense. There’s nothing going on within the building or anything of that nature. I talked to him today, so everything’s good. It’s just frustrating losing the way we did. That stuff doesn’t really bother me. If there’s anything that’s on your mind and you want to come talk to me, the guys know I’m there. We tried to fix it. When you lose that way, everyone is trying to figure out what happened as coaches, as players and we’ve just got to make sure we work together, communicate and get things fixed. We’ve definitely made some adjustments and talked about things we can do better. First of all, I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure the game plan’s right. So I’m not saying I blame myself but I always look in the mirror first.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb (COVID-19) said he’s “ready to play” in Week 11. (Nate Ulrich)

Browns RB Nick Chubb (COVID-19) said he's "ready to play" in Week 11. (Nate Ulrich)

said (foot, knee, left shoulder) will start Sunday’s game against the Lions. (Mary Kay Cabot) Browns DE Myles Garrett said there is no “rift” between himself and DC Joe Woods after saying the sideline failed to make adjustments in Week 10’s loss: “I don’t think there was ever a rift between us. There was never a problem. I was frustrated because I felt like we could’ve done more. But, I mean, it’s tough to see. He’s got a tough job just like I do. I want to make plays and it’s tough for him because they were scheming me and JD. And he’s doing his best to put us in position to make plays. So I don’t think there was a problem at all between us.” (Jake Trotter)

Jarvis Landry

Browns WR Jarvis Landry admitted that Odell Beckham‘s departure from the organization still stings.

“It definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does,” Landry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Landry said the pressure is on to win in Week 11 against the Lions.

“If the pressure was never on, I think it’s on now to be able to go on a streak here and win every last one of them,” Landry said. “It starts this week with Detroit.”

As for Baker Mayfield playing through a shoulder injury, Jarvis praised the quarterback’s toughness.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us,” Landry said. “As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Steelers

The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette writes that if he had to guess right now, the Steelers won’t pick up the fifth-year option for LB Devin Bush , who has struggled this season, although his torn ACL from last year could be partly to blame.

, who has struggled this season, although his torn ACL from last year could be partly to blame. The Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger say they won’t know if their veteran leader can play until Saturday at the earliest, with the team plane leaving for Los Angeles on that day at 3 pm EST. (Gerry Dulac)