AFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Javon Kinlaw, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Austin Johnson‘s deal with the team has a guaranteed base salary of $1,210,000, a signing bonus of $1,835,000, $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $200,000 workout bonus, and carries a cap number of $3,500,000. (OTC)

Jets

New Jets DT Javon Kinlaw has faith that New York has all the tools needed to make a run deep into the postseason. He also talked about HC Robert Saleh and the familiarity he has with some coaches from their days in San Francisco.

“I know what it’s like in those games, money-wise especially,” Kinlaw said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I know what it’s like — the physicality, the energy. And I can only imagine the energy, what it’s going to be like in MetLife. So I want to go back. I feel like this team has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

“I mean it was kinda like a no-brainer honestly, knowing Saleh and knowing [defensive line] coach [Aaron] Whitecotton. It was a no-brainer. I felt comfortable with it, and this is a fast, relentless young defense and I’m a young player so I just can’t wait to get into it with these guys. I look forward to it.”

Patriots

There is a chance that LSU QB Jayden Daniels winds up falling to the Patriots at pick No.3 and HC Jerod Mayo admitted he is unsure what will happen with the Commanders’ picking at second overall.

“I don’t think anyone knows exactly what Washington is going to do. I think everyone knows what Chicago is going to do at 1. But the rest of it honestly is just up in the air,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton had a private meeting with the Patriots before his pro day. (Jordan Schultz)