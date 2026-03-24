AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Egon Durban, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton joked that he was too busy focusing on preparing for the exhibition flag football tournament which is why it took so long for the team to make a splash in free agency by trading for WR Jaylen Waddle.

“There was a period where I don’t know that we were getting anything done in free agency at the Broncos, but we were figuring out [flag football],” Payton quipped, via Broncos Wire.

The Broncos signed S Tycen Anderson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that includes a $200,000 signing bonus and $650,000 fully guaranteed, with a salary of $1.215 million. (Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach commented on the team’s plan in free agency and the draft, while new acquisition S Alohi Gilman expressed excitement about joining Kansas City.

“We know we have to execute an efficient game plan in free agency,” Veach said last month at the combine, via ESPN. “We’ve got to nail these picks. That’ll be important for us to keep this run going.”

“I’ve been in a bunch of different systems and watched Coach Spags from afar,” said Gilman, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal. “I’ve been trying to figure out what he’s been doing for a while now on my own, but I feel comfortable playing both [safety] positions. I feel I can do anything on the field, so I’m excited to be a part of it and help this team win.”

“I’m excited to learn and get better,” Gilman added. “I’ve evolved over the years. It’s just the mental part of coming in and finding every way to gain inches, feet, yards in this game. That’s what safety is about, seeing the whole field and playing that chess match against the best quarterbacks in the league.”

“I’m pumped to be able to come in and play next to Chris,” Newly signed DT Khyiris Tonga noted of playing with DT Chris Jones. “I just met him for the first time in the weight room, and he looks pretty mad about last season. I’m excited and I can’t wait to go and be able to help him out.”

The Chiefs signed G Mike Caliendo to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million in base value, with $650,000 fully guaranteed, including a $150,000 signing bonus and a $1.15 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million in base value, with $650,000 fully guaranteed, including a $150,000 signing bonus and a $1.15 million salary. (Wilson) Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)

Raiders

Raiders minority owner Egon Durban has been an influential piece in Las Vegas’ organization, writes Albert Breer.

Fellow Raiders minority owner Tom Brady convinced now Bears HC Ben Johnson to take an interview with the team, despite him not being interested in doing so due to the state of the team.

With Durban in place, the team is set up financially to succeed in the future. He also brings with him a sports acumen that will help get the team back on track. It’s worth noting that he’s currently in place as the successor to Raiders owner Mark Davis.