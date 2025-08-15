AFC Notes: Jaylen Warren, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bengals WR Jermaine Burton is dealing with some knee swelling, but he is expected to return soon.

Cincinnati S Tycen Anderson has taken all of the starting reps with Geno Stone on Tuesday, according to Kelsey Conway.

Browns

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) said he should know more about his timetable of recovery soon: “We’ll know here soon.” (Zac Jackson)

Jackson notes that Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury in Wednesday's practice and was held out the rest of the day.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Joe Flacco will get most of the first-team reps in their joint practice against the Eagles, per Chris Easterling.

Stefanski said QB Kenny Pickett (hamstring) is still only participating in 7-on-7 drills, while Gabriel is "doing better" and trending toward getting more team reps, via Jackson.

As for Myles Garrett's recent speeding ticket, Stefanski called it "extremely" disappointing: "Extremely disappointing. It's been addressed with Myles and with the football team." (Jackson)

Stefanski wouldn't say whether they "disciplined" Garrett: "I can't. We will keep everything internal." (Jackson)

Garrett was cited at 2:01 a.m. on Saturday for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville, Ohio, after the team had landed from Charlotte. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Kay Cabot adds that Garrett can pay the $250 fine and not appear in court.

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren takes pride in his ability as a pass blocker, saying he enjoys bringing physicality to his game.

“It’s the way I play the game,” Warren said, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. “I love the physicality of it. There’s no burden. I love that aspect of the running back position.”

Warren admits he has to recover from some of the hits he delivers as a blocker.

“Some deal more damage than others. But, you know, I’ll never show that,” Warren said. “You always want to be the hammer. But I definitely got to recover after some of them.”

When asked if Warren is being overlooked as a quality running back, Aaron Rodgers said the running back has proven to be great in protection and on third downs.

“I don’t know what the narratives are out there, but Jaylen’s super-smart,” Rodgers said. “I know he was a great change-up back. He was great in protection, great on third downs. But I think he can be a three-down back, and that’s the biggest compliment you can give a running back.”