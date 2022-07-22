AFC Notes: Jedrick Wills, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns LT Jedrick Wills knows he needs to play better in 2022 after he got off to a “frustrating” start last year.

“It’s a big year. I know that, everybody knows that,” Wills said, via BrownsZone.com. “I just made sure that I put myself in the best position to excel.”

“Just want to live up to expectations,” he added. “I want to prove that I’m one of the best tackles in the game.”

Browns veteran OL coach Bill Callahan says he’s looking for a “quantum leap” from Wills this year.

“I’m looking for a quantum leap in his play,” Callahan said. “I think we all are. He wants to do it. So if it comes from him and he wants to do it, he wants the progress, that’s 99 percent of it.

“That’s awesome. It’s all intrinsic, it’s all self-motivated. So coming from Jed, I think that means a lot. He’s pretty focused.”

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly notes Steelers P Pressley Harvin ‘s margin for error will be slimmer if he struggles again now that he’s in his second season.

‘s margin for error will be slimmer if he struggles again now that he’s in his second season. Kaboly also points out Steelers LB Robert Spillane ‘s $2.4 million restricted free agent tender isn’t guaranteed, worth keeping in mind if LB Buddy Johnson or others improve the depth at inside linebacker dramatically.

‘s $2.4 million restricted free agent tender isn’t guaranteed, worth keeping in mind if LB or others improve the depth at inside linebacker dramatically. With just Derrek Tuszka, Genard Avery and Tuzar Skipper as backup outside linebackers, Kaboly would be surprised if Pittsburgh didn’t make an addition at some point during camp.