AFC Notes: Jeff Saturday, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Zak Keefer reports that Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday will be monitored by the team to see if he could wind up becoming the full-time head coach.

will be monitored by the team to see if he could wind up becoming the full-time head coach. According to Ian Rapoport, Saturday’s close relationship with owner Jim Irsay means that Irsay will have someone to report back to him about what is going on within the organization over the next few months.

means that Irsay will have someone to report back to him about what is going on within the organization over the next few months. Colts G Quenton Nelson on the offensive line issues in Indianapolis: “We wanna get this s*** corrected, immediately. It’s not, ‘It’s only Week 9, we’re 3-5-1.’ No. We gotta get this done now, and have that urgency around the building.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Titans

The Titans put up a good fight on the road against the Chiefs Sunday night. However, they came up short in the fourth quarter and overtime with their offense struggling to sustain drives and receivers unable to get open.

Rookie QB Malik Willis was asked what was going through his mind in overtime when he scrambled a lot and couldn’t find open receivers.

“I hope someone gets open soon,” Willis responded, via TitansWire.com. “I can’t keep doing this.”

Willis admitted that he missed some throws too, so part of the blame falls on him.

“It is a team sport,” Willis added. “I miss throws sometimes. I can’t be mad if someone doesn’t make a play. We are not perfect. We all make plays, and we all miss plays. It is the way the game goes. You can’t be mad at them because of that. We are one team, and if I did that, that is disrespectful and just arrogant. I make mistakes as well.”