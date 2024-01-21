AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Like a lot of things in 2023, the Jets’ signing of WR Allen Lazard didn’t go as the team expected. Lazard was ineffective and had his worst statistical season. After giving him a $44 million deal in free agency, the Jets made him a healthy scratch for three games behind rookie undrafted free agents.

However, the team already guaranteed his $10 million 2024 base salary, so the focus for now is bringing the best back out of him. The Jets’ hope — like it seems to be for everything in 2024 — is that QB Aaron Rodgers will be the cure and help revitalize his former Packers teammate.

“That’s one relationship that I’m going to lean into this offseason,” Rodgers said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It was definitely frustrating for him. … I want to see him getting back to more of a positive mindset and feeling good about himself and his potential role in the offense. I’m going to lean into Allen. I have a lot of love and appreciation for him, but, obviously, this year didn’t go the way that he wanted.”

Cimini says the Jets are trying to extend DL coach Aaron Whitecotton‘s contract. He’s also close with safeties coach Marquand Manuel who is drawing some DC interest.

Patriots

In an article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about what’s next for Broncos QB Russell Wilson , league sources identified the Patriots as a potential fit in 2024, as New England needs a new starting quarterback next season.

Wilson’s numbers were far better in 2023 than in 2022 and he has some believers in other teams who think he can still be productive. One AFC executive told Fowler: “He actually played well during their midseason winning streak. He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”

However, another thought Wilson was more limited, even if still functional in the right environment: “Physically Russ is declining as his deep ball, mobility and overall accuracy are fading. I think his career arc is unique because he’s basically an older version of his younger self in Seattle. He needs a strong running game and defense once again to be a serviceable starter.”

Patriots QB Mac Jones remains under contract in 2024 even though there’s uncertainty about his long-term future in New England. New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said he’s been impressed by Jones staying at the facility to continue to work out, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss: “That attitude, that mentality of changing the page, is something that I hold high.”

Reiss thinks there's a good chance the Patriots retain WR coach Troy Brown on Mayo's staff. He adds the door is open for assistants Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick to stay, with Steve potentially taking an associate head coach role and Brian staying as safeties coach. Sources have also told Reiss Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington is positioned well to be promoted to defensive coordinator.

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Patriots at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)