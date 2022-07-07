AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has “learned a lot” since Russell Wilson‘s arrival and thinks they are creating an “explosive team” going into next season.

“Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him,” Jeudy said, via Denver 7’s Troy Renck. “I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Jeudy also commented on his dismissed tampering charge and is glad that the situation has been cleared up.

“I wasn’t really nervous because I knew the situation wasn’t supposed to be what (was) out there. It’s a good thing everything was cleared up. It’s behind me. I’m just focused on the future,” Jeudy said. “Everything turned out well. I don’t want to put myself and the team in a position like that. So, I’m glad everything was handled how it needed to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs second-year C Creed Humphrey says that the team is excited about the “extremely competitive” AFC West.

“Everybody’s added some really good pieces and it’s going to be a blast,” Humphrey said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s a tough division already and when they’ve added these pieces, it’s just going to be even tougher. That’s fun for us. We embrace the competition, so we’re really excited about it. There will be some tough games. But you know if you’re coming out of there, you have a chance to really be able to compete with anybody. So, we’re really excited about it.”

Raiders

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders hired Heather DeSanto as their new vice president of human resources. DeSanto replaces former human resources director Jaime Stratton, who was fired in April.

as their new team president. She becomes the first Black woman to hold the role for an NFL team and was formerly the Nevada Gaming Control Board chair. Morgan replaces former interim president , who was fired by the team he claims as retaliation for alerting the NFL to a hostile work environment in Las Vegas. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN mentions DE Clelin Ferrell as a cut candidate this offseason, considering the former No.4 overall pick has only registered eight sacks to this point in his career.