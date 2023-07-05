AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Skyy Moore, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy explained if the team’s wide receiver group can stay fully healthy during the upcoming season, they’re going to be a tough position group to stop. Injuries, big and small, have been an issue for Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and even KJ Hamler.

“We haven’t been all on the same field since, what, my rookie year? It’s been a few years,” Jeudy said, via NBC Sports. “But having everybody on the field at the same time, it’s going to be big because I know what we’re capable of. And they know what we’re capable of. So, having everybody on the same field, it’s going to be a hard group of guys to stop.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team showed up “relatively healthy and ready to go” for their offseason program and feels they made a “good foundation” going into training camp.

“The guys came out relatively healthy and ready to go,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “They pushed themselves, they challenged each other, and it’s a good foundation to take up to camp.”

Reid pointed out WR Skyy Moore was one of their most targetted receivers and is making a “good jump” with his development.

“Skyy was one of the higher-targeted receivers,” Reid said. “He had close to the most catches. I think he’s taking a good jump. The quarterback trusts him. There’s still a ton of room to climb. He’s so willing, though.”

Moore feels he has a better understanding entering Year 2 of his career and wants to continue earning Patrick Mahomes‘ trust.

“Coming into year two, I definitely have the hang of everything, just knowing the playbook, what Pat likes, Coach Reid likes,” Moore said. “I knew what I needed to improve on. I found that out early in the season last year. I’ve been waiting for a long time because I knew what to correct. I just want to show (Mahomes), ‘If you look this way, you won’t be made. I’m going to be a reliable weapon for him.’”

Raiders

Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson hasn’t seen the field yet due to two foot surgeries and is expected back for training camp, yet DE Maxx Crosby still thinks that Wilson is putting his best foot forward in the meeting room thus far.

“I’ve seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent — that’s the NFL, everybody’s talented — but it’s what you do when you get in the building. He’s had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”